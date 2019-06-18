Kota MP Om Birla named as NDA’s choice for Speaker’s post

Two-term BJP MP from Rajasthan, Om Birla, will be the new Speaker of the Lok Sabha, after he was nominated by the ruling NDA for the post. Mr. Birla has been a three-term MLA in the Rajasthan Assembly and represents the Kota constituency in the Lok Sabha. He will assume office on Wednesday after being elected by the House MPs.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said that apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Roads and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari were the proposers of Mr. Birla’s name.

“Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Shiv Sena, National People’s Party, Mizo National Front, Akali Dal, Lok Janshakti Party, YSRCP, Janata Dal (U), AIADMK and Apna Dal have signed the proposal,” said Mr. Joshi.

The BJP also reached out to the Congress during the day and by evening newly appointed leader of the Congress legislature party in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, said that his party too would be supporting Mr. Birla’s candidature.

While it is the norm for experienced MPs to be considered for the position of Speaker, it will not be the first time that a second-term MP will be appointed to the post.

Before this, Balram Jakhar was Speaker between 1980-1989 in his first and second terms respectively. Manohar Joshi of the Shiv Sena was appointed Speaker in his first term in the Lok Sabha while late Speaker G M C Balayogi of the TDP got the position in his second term.

The choice of Mr. Birla although disclosed at the last moment is not surprising, with the BJP sending out several signals with one appointment. A man with an RSS background, Mr. Birla is also an influential member of the Agarwal community, a bedrock of support of the BJP.

A BJP man from the beginning, Mr. Birla has also been Parliamentary secretary with the rank of Minister of State in the Vasundhara Raje government between 2003-2008.

In State politics, Mr. Birla is not considered very close to the Raje camp, but enjoys the confidence of Prime Minister Modi. He has been popular among partymen for much generosity, lending out his official bungalow to indigent party workers and helping out those in need of medical assistance.