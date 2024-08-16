GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NDA huddle at Nadda’s house after PM Modi’s “secular civil code” gambit

NDA has decided to hold monthly coordination meetings to resolve any differences among allies; TDP, JD(U) circumspect on PM’s pitch for UCC, while TDP pushed for a JPC on the Waqf Amendment Bill

Updated - August 16, 2024 09:23 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 08:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu meets Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu meets Union Health Minister JP Nadda. | Photo Credit: ANI

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi foregrounded the issue of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) — albeit in a new formulation as a “secular civil code” — leaving allies like the Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) wary and worried, the members of the ruling alliance met at BJP president J.P. Nadda’s residence for a coordination meeting.

According to senior BJP sources, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) resolved at its Friday gathering that regular meetings of the alliance partners should take place at least on a monthly basis, and issues resolved within that forum.

BJP has neither been secular nor civil: Kapil Sibal on PM's remarks on UCC

A case in point is the “secular civil code”; by mentioning it in his Independence Day address, the Prime Minister has signalled his interest in moving forward on the proposal. However, TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu had categorically told a delegation of Muslim community representatives that his party would not be part of anything that diluted the rights of minorities, while JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha had said that nothing concrete had yet been presented before allies.

Waqf Bill differences

BJP leaders called for the NDA meeting after the announcement, also keeping in mind that when the Waqf Amendment Bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet, its allies had not raised any strong objections. However, during the debate in Parliament, the TDP’s Harish Balayogi had sought to refer it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further consideration. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Jana Sena Party are also in favour of a JPC, it is said.

Allies wary, seek clarity as PM Modi announces push for ‘secular code’

At Friday’s meeting, the BJP was represented by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Bhupender Yadav, L. Murugan, and BJP general secretary Arun Singh, apart from Mr. Nadda. The other NDA constituents in attendance were: Hindustan Awam Morcha chief and Union Minister Jitan Ram Majhi, Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel, Mr. Jha for the JD(U), TDP leader Pemaseni Chandrashekhar, Praveen Nishad from the NISHAD party, Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, Chirag Paswan from the LJP, Jayant Chaudhary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena leader Tushar Velapalli, New Justice Party leader A.C. Shanmugam, and G.K. Vasan of the Tamil Maanila Congress.

laws / constitution / welfare / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Bharatiya Janata Party / Telugu Desam Party / Janata Dal (United)

