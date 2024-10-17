GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NDA CMs to meet as ruling alliance gets fresh momentum after Haryana win

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio will also lead discussions

Published - October 17, 2024 09:12 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and J.P. Nadda, who is also the BJP president, will attend the meeting. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and J.P. Nadda, who is also the BJP president, will attend the meeting. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will attend a conclave in Chandigarh on Thursday (October 17, 2024) to deliberate on development issues, the Constitution's 'Amrit Mahotsav', and the 50th anniversary year of the "attempt to murder" democracy, a reference to Emergency.

Also Read: BJP stakes claim to form government in Haryana; Nayab Saini all set to be next CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and J.P. Nadda, who is also the BJP president, will attend the meeting in what is seen as the ruling alliance's renewed attack on Opposition parties, especially the Congress, following the BJP's remarkable win in the Haryana Assembly Polls.

"Deliberations in this meeting will have a structured agenda covering national development issues. It will also discuss subjects like observance of Samvidhan Ka Amrut Mahotsav and the Year of 50th anniversary of attempt to murder democracy," the BJP said in a statement.

Mixed fortunes for political ‘dynasts’ in Haryana

“Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio will also lead discussions,” it said.

The conclave will start immediately after the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini for his fresh term.

“There are 13 Chief Ministers and 16 deputy CMs belonging to the BJP while CMs of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Nagaland and Meghalaya are from its allies,” the statement noted.

This will be the first conclave of NDA CMs of this kind in the last many years.

With the BJP and its allies set to take on opposition alliance in next month's Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls, the ruling bloc is looking to draw momentum from its Haryana win to charge at its rivals.

Published - October 17, 2024 09:12 am IST

Related Topics

Haryana / Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.