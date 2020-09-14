NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh re-elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

New Delhi

14 September 2020 18:45 IST

Rajya Sabha on Monday re-elected Janata Dal (United) parliamentarian Harivansh Narayan Singh as deputy chairman of the Upper House by voice vote.

Mr. Harivansh’s name was proposed by BJP president and party MP Jagat Prakash Nadda. Leader of the House Thavarchand Gehlot seconded it.

The Opposition had fielded Manoj Jha, an RJD member.

Soon after the election, MPs from various political parties congratulated Mr. Harivansh.

In 2018, Harivansh had defeated Congress’ B.K. Hariprasad in the election to the post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated him for being re-elected.

The election was necessitated as Mr. Harivansh completed his term as a member of Rajya Sabha this year.