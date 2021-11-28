NDA ally NPP demands repeal of Citizenship (Amendment) Act

New Delhi

28 November 2021 18:37 IST

The demand comes days after the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre repealed the three contentious farm laws

National People's Party (NPP) leader Agatha Sangma on Sunday demanded the repeal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at a meeting of ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies convened ahead of the Winter session of Parliament.

"Since the farm laws have been repealed and this was primarily keeping in mind the interests of the people, therefore, I requested the government to repeal the CAA keeping in mind the same sort of sentiments of the people from the north-east," she told PTI after the meeting in New Delhi.

There was no response from the government but it has taken note of the demand, Ms. Sangma said.

"I made this demand on behalf of my party and people from the north-east," she said.