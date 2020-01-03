NDA allies unhappy over CAA: Cong

The Congress on Friday countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their attacks on over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and claimed that the NDA constituents and the BJP’s own Chief Minister in Assam was not ready to accept the amended citizenship law.

“Amit Shahji, Modiji and you have been made Prime Minister and Home Minister to work for the public and not abuse Opposition leaders. Your allies are not accepting the divisive CAA, your own Chief Minister in Assam is not accepting the CAA,” Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a video message.

In a separate tweet, he also tagged a news report that Assam CMO had declined to comment on the reports that Mr. Sonowal was not ready to accept the CAA in his State.

Earlier, Mr Surjewala had challenegd Mr. Modi to dismiss his own chief minister for openly opposing the amended citizenship law.

“Mr Prime Minister, Stop fooling India! Your own CM is openly opposing CAA. Will you now declare him ‘anti national’? I challenge you to dismiss him before criticising the opposition,” Mr. Surjewala had tweeted and shared a screenshot of Mr. Sonowal’s handle.

In another tweet, the chief spokesperson of the Congress accused the government to resorting to a divisive issue to ‘fool’ citizens of the country as economic indicators were going plunging.

“Two wheeler sales slide. Commercial Vehicles sales slide. Bosch India prepares to shed thousands of jobs. Electricity production falls five months in a row as manufacturing contracts go down. But PM’s sole occupation everyday is Hindu-Musalmaan! The art of befooling India!!!,” Mr. Surjewala said.