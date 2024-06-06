In the midst of various meetings being held to solidify government formation efforts after the Lok Sabha polls resulted in the NDA coalition securing a majority, alliance partners of the BJP on June 6 said the new government should review the “Agnipath” scheme for short term recruitments to the armed forces.

Janata Dal (United) leader K.C. Tyagi told The Hindu that “there is anger among certain sections on the Agnipath scheme. Our party wants those shortcomings removed,” adding that even Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had not refused a review when asked about the scheme during the polls. “The Agnipath scheme should be reviewed clause by clause,” he said.

Mr. Tyagi also said that on the issue of a caste census already undertaken by the Bihar government led by the JD(U) last year, “there is no party that can now refuse to conduct a caste survey. Bihar has shown the path. Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi too didn’t oppose it in all-party delegation. Caste-based census is the call of the hour. We will pursue it.”

Mr. Tyagi said his party had no pre-conditions in forming the government.

Another ally in the NDA, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan also added voice to this stating that the Agnipath scheme should be reviewed at the appropriate time. “It is too early to comment on issues like this. Our alliance has given us this platform to discuss all subjects. Every party has their own agenda and concerns, and they have equal right to voice them. Ultimately our goal is the same — to make India a developed nation. If they believe that there is a scheme that has not necessarily worked for the country, they can always discuss it. Either you convince me, or I will convince you, that is how we will go ahead,” Mr. Paswan said.

Internal reviews

Through the day government formation discussions were held by senior BJP leaders, including Union Ministers Amit Shah and Mr. Rajnath Singh, BJP president J.P. Nadda. Some internal reviews of the BJP’s performance were also held where reportedly, some office-bearers of the RSS were present.

The NDA’s parliamentary party meeting will be held on Friday morning where Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States, along with all MPs, will be present. “A resolution electing Prime Minister Modi as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party will be passed in that meeting, after which he will be meeting President Droupadi Murmu to stake claim to form his third successive government,” said a source. Mr. Modi will be taking oath of office on Sunday evening (June 9).

While much was not revealed as to the exact contours of the government, sources did say that the BJP with 240 seats will not be letting go of crucial ministries such as Home and Finance. “There is talk that big allies like Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP will be allotted two Cabinet and two Minister of State berths for his 16 MPs, and there is a demand for three ministries from the JD(U),” added a source. The BJP is unlikely to give up its claim on the Lok Sabha Speaker’s position either, in a House that is much more tightly held than before. The Shiv Sena, in a press note, said Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, would be ruled out for a ministry as a move to privilege “merit over nepotism.”

