NCW writes to States to ensure sexual harassment law implementation by coaching institutes

December 31, 2022 04:25 am | Updated 02:29 am IST - New Delhi

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked all States to ensure strict implementation of the sexual harassment at workplace law by coaching centres and educational institutes.

Expressing concern over incidents of sexual harassment at coaching centres, the NCW has written to the chief secretaries of all States to direct authorities to ensure strict implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and guidelines established thereunder.

The Commission has also requested in its letter that instructions be given to all coaching institutes to ensure effective steps are taken for prevention of sexual harassment of female students.

“In recent years, sexual harassment at workplace is becoming one of the most pressing issues affecting women across the globe. The Commission is concerned of incidences of sexual harassment in coaching/educational institutions,” the NCW said in the letter.

The Commission has also asked to direct authorities concerned to conduct awareness programmes on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013 among all stakeholders in order to ensure that cases of sexual harassment at work are reported responsibly and effectively.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said that the Commission has also asked States and Union Territories to ensure that these coaching centres are registered with the relevant authorities and a background check is conducted on those responsible for running the centres.

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Protection and Redressal) Bill, 2012 (amended Bill) was passed by Parliament in 2013.

The Sexual Harassment Act is applicable to all the sectors including organised and unorganised sectors.

It defines workplace as an extended space by covering any place visited by an employee during the course of his or her employment which would include transportation provided by an employer for the purpose of travelling to and from the place of work by the employee.

