NCW summons Congress leader over 'misogynistic' remark against Smriti Irani

December 20, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Mr. Ajay Rai had said Ms. Irani only came to her constituency Amethi to show "latkas" and "jhatkas", an unflattering reference to dance moves

PTI

Congress leader Ajay Rai had said Smriti Irani only came to her constituency Amethi to show “latkas” and “jhatkas”. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Commission for Women on Tuesday summoned Congress leader Ajay Rai over his "misogynistic" and "derogatory" remark against Union Minister Smriti Irani.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Uttar Pradesh Congress leader had on Monday said Ms. Irani only came to her constituency Amethi to show "latkas" and "jhatkas", an unflattering reference to dance moves that provoked a sharp response from the BJP.

"The National Commission for Women has come across several media reports on a controversial remark made by Congress leader Ajay Rai against Union Minister Smriti Irani," the NCW said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The Commission has taken cognizance of the misogynistic remark made by Mr. Rai. The remarks are outrageous and extremely derogatory and the Commission strongly condemns such statements,” it said.

"The Commission has scheduled a hearing in the matter and sent a notice to Mr Rai to appear before it on 28.12.2022 at 12 p.m.," the NCW said in a statement.

Asked if Mr. Gandhi would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, Mr. Rai had told reporters, "It has been the seat of the Gandhi family. Rahul ji has been the Lok Sabha MP from there. So has been Rajiv (Gandhi) ji and Sanjay (Gandhi) ji, and they have served it."

"Most of the factories in Amethi are on the verge of closure. Half of the factories in Jagdishpur industrial area are lying shut. Smriti Irani only comes, shows 'latka-jhatka', and leaves," Mr. Rai, who is a regional chief of the Party, had said.

Currently, Amethi is represented in Lok Sabha by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.

Responding to the statement, Ms. Irani said Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi needed a new scriptwriter.

"You and Mummy ji need to get your mysoginistic (misogynist) goons a new speechwriter,” the Union Minister for Women and Child Development had said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US