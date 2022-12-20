  1. EPaper
NCW summons Congress leader over 'misogynistic' remark against Smriti Irani

Mr. Ajay Rai had said Ms. Irani only came to her constituency Amethi to show "latkas" and "jhatkas", an unflattering reference to dance moves

December 20, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
Congress leader Ajay Rai had said Smriti Irani only came to her constituency Amethi to show “latkas” and “jhatkas”. File

Congress leader Ajay Rai had said Smriti Irani only came to her constituency Amethi to show “latkas” and “jhatkas”. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Commission for Women on Tuesday summoned Congress leader Ajay Rai over his "misogynistic" and "derogatory" remark against Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress leader had on Monday said Ms. Irani only came to her constituency Amethi to show "latkas" and "jhatkas", an unflattering reference to dance moves that provoked a sharp response from the BJP.

"The National Commission for Women has come across several media reports on a controversial remark made by Congress leader Ajay Rai against Union Minister Smriti Irani," the NCW said.

“The Commission has taken cognizance of the misogynistic remark made by Mr. Rai. The remarks are outrageous and extremely derogatory and the Commission strongly condemns such statements,” it said.

"The Commission has scheduled a hearing in the matter and sent a notice to Mr Rai to appear before it on 28.12.2022 at 12 p.m.," the NCW said in a statement.

Asked if Mr. Gandhi would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, Mr. Rai had told reporters, "It has been the seat of the Gandhi family. Rahul ji has been the Lok Sabha MP from there. So has been Rajiv (Gandhi) ji and Sanjay (Gandhi) ji, and they have served it."

"Most of the factories in Amethi are on the verge of closure. Half of the factories in Jagdishpur industrial area are lying shut. Smriti Irani only comes, shows 'latka-jhatka', and leaves," Mr. Rai, who is a regional chief of the Party, had said.

Currently, Amethi is represented in Lok Sabha by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.

Responding to the statement, Ms. Irani said Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi needed a new scriptwriter.

"You and Mummy ji need to get your mysoginistic (misogynist) goons a new speechwriter,” the Union Minister for Women and Child Development had said.

