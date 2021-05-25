NCW summons Bengal DGP

NEW DELHI

25 May 2021 15:15 IST

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned the DGP (Director General of Police) of West Bengal on May 31 in connection with the post poll violence in the State.

The Commission has demanded Action Taken Reports from him on complaints forwarded by it.

It has also sought district-wise details of crimes against women and FIRs registered from April 1, 2021.

Earlier this month, a three- member team of the NCW visited the State to take stock off the post poll violence and met Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.