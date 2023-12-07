NCW receives maximum number of complaints from U.P. over last 5 years

December 07, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - New Delhi

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has received 1,20,093 complaints from Uttar Pradesh over the last five years about violence against women and violation of their rights, the maximum from any State in the country and nearly half of all complaints received by it from all States.

This was followed by Delhi at 22,231, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the NCW received 11,562 complaints from Maharashtra, 5,733 complaints from Tamil Nadu, 2,325 from Telangana, and 2,131 from Andhra Pradesh.

The total number of complaints from across the country received by the NCW was 2,34,538, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said.

Out of more than 1.2 lakh complaints received, the NCW has taken cognizance of 86,000 as far as the U.P. was concerned. The corresponding number for Delhi was 16,995 and for Maharashtra 7,371.

The National Commission for Women was set up as a statutory body in January 1992 to review the Constitutional and Legal safeguards for women, recommend remedial legislative measures, facilitate redressal of grievances and advise the Government on all policy matters affecting women.

