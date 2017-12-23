NCW member criticises Bengal police over Birbhum rape case

Kolkata: The West Bengal police has not been pro-active in the case of the alleged rape and subsequent suicide of a girl in Birbhum district, alleged National Commission for Women (NCW) member Sushma Sahu here on Saturday.

Ms. Sahu, who is currently visiting the state, was speaking to reporters at the home of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Roopa Ganguly.

“Police (in Birbhum) has done precious little in extending proper help to the family of the girl. This is unacceptable. I will convey the matter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh,” said Ms. Sahu. She further alleged that that the district police did not provide her security during her visit to the girl’s residence in Rajatpur village near Bolpur town in Birbhum.

“My vehicle was gheraoed several times by some locals and I feared for my safety. I was not provided any security during my visit,” said Ms. Sahu.

The accused, arrested recently, allegedly took photos of the victim while she was bathing and used them to blackmail and rape her. Unable to cope with the trauma, she set herself ablaze on December 9.