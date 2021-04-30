NCW launches helpline for pregnant women

NEW DELHI

30 April 2021 04:43 IST

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday launched a message-only helpline for providing assistance to expectant mothers.

The helpline number is +919354954224, which will be functional round-the-clock.

The NCW said that the helpline was being set up in response to complaints of pregnant women facing difficulty in accessing medical aid.

Advertising

Advertising

Apart from the helpline, NCW can also be reached at helpatncw@gmail.com