NCW initiates legal action against Mahua Moitra for her remarks against Rekha Sharma

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on July 5 said it has initiated legal action against Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for her remarks against its chairperson Rekha Sharma.

This came a day after the TMC, commenting on a video posted on X showing the NCW chairperson's arrival at the site of a stampede that recently took place in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, wrote, "She is too busy holding up her boss's pajamas".

The NCW in a statement said that a formal complaint has been filed with the Delhi Police and a letter has been sent to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament stating that Moitra's remarks are condemnable in strongest possible words and being a Member of Parliament, it is unbecoming of her stature.

Reacting to the same, Ms. Moitra took a jibe at the NCW and posted on X, "Come on @DelhiPolice <<https://x.com/DelhiPolice>> please take action immediately on these suo moto orders. Am in Nadia in case you need me in the next 3 days to make a quick arrest. I Can Hold My Own Umbrella".

In the letter to Mr. Birla, the NCW has urged the speaker of the Lok Sabha to look into the matter and take appropriate action against Ms. Moitra.

"These crude remarks are not only outrageous but also a severe violation of a woman's right to dignity," the NCW said.

While in the letter to the Delhi police, the NCW said upon careful consideration, the Commission said it has determined that Ms. Moitra's remarks fall under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.

The NCW demanded registration of FIR against Ms. Moitra.

