NCW for action against man for ‘lewd’ comment on Kirti Chakra awardee Captain Anshuman Singh’s widow

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked the Delhi Police to take immediate action against a resident of Delhi for making lewd and derogatory comments online against the widow of Kirti Chakra awardee Captain Anshuman Singh.

After identifying a lewd and derogatory comment made by Ahmad K. from Delhi on a photo of a Anshuman Singh’s widow, NCW has written a letter to the Delhi Commissioner of Police to arrest the accused and submit a detailed report within 3 days.

In a letter issued on Monday, the NCW referenced specific legal provisions that the comment violates, including Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which penalizes acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which deals with the punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

The letter outlines the penalties under these laws, noting that the offenses can result in imprisonment for up to three years and fines for first-time offenders, with harsher penalties for repeat offenses.

The NCW has asked the Delhi Police to promptly register a First Information Report (FIR) against the person and to arrest him at the earliest.

The Commission has also demanded a fair and timely investigation into the matter and requested a detailed action taken report within three days.