NCW chief meets victims of sexual violence in Manipur

July 27, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - New Delhi

The National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson made a quiet visit to Manipur this week to meet two of the three victims of the sexual violence on May 4, when they were stripped and paraded and one of them was raped in Thoubal. A video clip of the violence that surfaced last week had sparked massive outrage.

Rekha Sharma, chief of NCW, met the victims in Churachandpur on July 25, the first visit by any Central government representative since the violence occurred more than 80 days ago. A source said the NCW chief was in Manipur for three days.

She also met senior officials of the State and police administration, including Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh. “Both the Chief Secretary and the DGP gave Ms. Sharma an update on the action taken in the matter. She also met women’s groups, civil society representatives and women affected by violence from both Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities,” the source added.

The survivors of the violence are being counselled by private persons. Their statement under Section 164 of the CrPC is yet to be recorded. The statement recorded by a Judicial Magistrate is sufficient to frame charges against the accused. So far, seven persons, including a juvenile, have been arrested for the crime, while the police has identified a total of 14 suspects.

Ms. Sharma, who returned to Delhi on Wednesday, is likely to meet senior officials of the Union Government and is expected to come out with a report on attacks on women in the strife-torn State soon.

On July 20, a day after the video went viral on social media, Ms. Sharma had asked the DGP and the Chief Secretary to submit an action taken report within four days. She had also tweeted that the NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident.

The NCW had been apprised of the incident by two women activists and a civil society organisation called the North American Manipur Tribal Association (NAMTA) on June 12.

When the video surfaced on social media, Ms. Sharma maintained that she had forwarded the complaint to the Manipur Government asking them to ensure peace.

“Till now, we have written thrice to the Manipur Government on May 23, May 29 and on June 19,” Ms. Sharma had told The Hindu.

Six cases flagged

The appeal, which was emailed to the NCW chairperson, listed six incidents of violence and assault against women belonging to the Kuki tribe. It included the gangrape and assault on the women in B Phainom village of Kangpokpi district on May 4.

The other incidents listed in the appeal are the alleged harassment and abuse of students and staff from Kuki-Zomi communities in the Manipur University campus, Imphal, on May 3; the harassment of two young women at Nightingale Nursing Institute in Imphal on May 4; the alleged rape and murder of two young women in the Konung Mamang area of Imphal on May 5; the killing of a 45-year-old woman in Pheitaiching village of Kangpokpi district; and the sexual assault of an 18-year-old in Wangkhei on May 15.