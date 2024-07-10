NCSC notice to Karnataka over ‘diversion’ of SC/ST sub-plan funds for guarantees

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on July 10 issued a notice to the Karnataka government over allegations that it was utilising funds from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Sub-Plans for funding its five guarantees scheme.

In a notice issued to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka government, the NCSC said that it was taking cognizance of newspaper reports on the allegations of “diversion” raised by the Opposition BJP in the State.

The Karnataka government on Friday last week decided to utilise funds allocated under the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Scheduled Tribe Sub-Plan (SCSP-STSP) for implementing five guarantees, specifically for providing benefits to members of SC and ST communities.

While the Congress government has argued that this is not a diversion because the funds will still be used for people from SC and ST communities, the Dalit organisations and the Opposition have argued that it still counted as “diversion”.

In the notice, the NCSC said that it had the mandate to monitor issues pertaining to the development of Scheduled Castes, especially in reference to the Special Component Plan and Special Central Assistance. The Commission went on to call for a detailed report on the issue within seven days of receiving the notice.

The notice issued by the NCSC cited a newspaper report which claimed that over ₹14,000 crore was going to be used to fund the guarantees scheme from the SCSP and the STSP. However, it has not yet been made clear by the Congress government as to how much of the SCSP and the STSP funds will be used to fund the guarantees for SC and ST beneficiaries.