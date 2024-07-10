GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCSC notice to Karnataka over ‘diversion’ of SC/ST sub-plan funds for guarantees

The Karnataka government last week decided to utilise funds allocated under the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Scheduled Tribe Sub-Plan for implementing five guarantees

Published - July 10, 2024 10:55 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on July 10 issued a notice to the Karnataka government over allegations that it was utilising funds from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Sub-Plans for funding its five guarantees scheme.

In a notice issued to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka government, the NCSC said that it was taking cognizance of newspaper reports on the allegations of “diversion” raised by the Opposition BJP in the State.

The Karnataka government on Friday last week decided to utilise funds allocated under the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Scheduled Tribe Sub-Plan (SCSP-STSP) for implementing five guarantees, specifically for providing benefits to members of SC and ST communities.

While the Congress government has argued that this is not a diversion because the funds will still be used for people from SC and ST communities, the Dalit organisations and the Opposition have argued that it still counted as “diversion”.

In the notice, the NCSC said that it had the mandate to monitor issues pertaining to the development of Scheduled Castes, especially in reference to the Special Component Plan and Special Central Assistance. The Commission went on to call for a detailed report on the issue within seven days of receiving the notice.

The notice issued by the NCSC cited a newspaper report which claimed that over ₹14,000 crore was going to be used to fund the guarantees scheme from the SCSP and the STSP. However, it has not yet been made clear by the Congress government as to how much of the SCSP and the STSP funds will be used to fund the guarantees for SC and ST beneficiaries.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.