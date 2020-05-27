NC’s stand on August 5 remains unchanged: Omar

Srinagar

Clarification comes amid spat between his political adviser Tanvir Sadiq and former legislator Mehdi

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah, who has flown to Delhi on Wednesday said he needed a change of scene and reiterated that the party’s stand on August 5, 2019, which saw revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, remained “unchanged.”

“Finally I am in Delhi for the 1st time since 3rd August 2019. There is nothing political about my visit, whether linked to the matter above or the political advisory council reportedly being formed. I needed a change of scene & some medical follow ups & that’s why I’m here,” tweeted Mr. Abdullah.

He said the NC remained committed to challenging what happened on August 5 using all lawful means.

On differing views between Mr. Abdullah’s political adviser Tanvir Sadiq and former legislator Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, the NC vice-president said, “Both are valued colleagues and friends. As far as I am concerned that both are entitled to an opinion and to disagree with each other. Neither views, expressed in a private capacity, change the stand NC has taken in the SC and outside regarding the August 5,” he said.

Mr. Sadiq and Mr. Mehdi bickered publicly, with the latter questioning the silence of the party on revocation of special status and focussing on the domicile laws. “We are a democratic party and we value all shades of opinion within our wider family though sometimes it’s better to discuss them amongst ourselves before we decide to make them public. I’ve burnt my hands a few times by not following my own advice,” he added.

Sources in the NC said Mr. Abdullah was likely to meet opposition leaders, including the Congress, in coming days.