Watch | West Bengal tops in 2018 acid attack cases: NCRB

There were 240 victims of acid attacks in India in 2018 according to the National Crime Records Bureau report released in January 2020. Out of the 240 victims, 57% were women. Compared to 2017, the number of acid attacks and victims have come down in 2018.

In 2018, 228 incidents of acid attacks were recorded across the country against 240 victims. Of these, West Bengal recorded 50 incidents involving 53 victims. In 2017, 244 acid attacks were recorded across the country.

West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi account for almost half of the acid attacks. West Bengal accounted for the highest number of cases. The NCRB report shows that West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi contribute to almost half of acid attacks in the country. In 2018, the three States — Bengal (50) U.P. (40) and Delhi (11) — accounted to 101 of the 228 incidents accounting to 44 % of all cases. In 2017 the three States Bengal (54), U.P. (56) and Delhi (14) accounted for 124 of the 244 cases or 50 % of all attacks.

Acid attacks are registered under Section 326 A of the Indian Penal Code with a minimum punishment of 10 years imprisonment.