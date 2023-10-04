ADVERTISEMENT

NCP’s Mohammed Faizal disqualified as Lok Sabha member

October 04, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - New Delhi

This is the second time Mr. Faizal has been disqualified as member of the Lok Sabha.

The Hindu Bureau

P.P. Mohammed Faizal. Photo: india.gov.in

Less than 24 hours after the Kerala High Court declined the plea of Lakshadweep MP P.P. Mohammed Faizal in an attempt to murder case, he was disqualified from Parliament. This is the second time he has been disqualified within a year.

He was earlier disqualified on January 25, after the Kavaratti sessions court convicted him and three others on the charges of attempting to murder P. Salih. All three were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. Section 8(3) of the RPA mandates that an MP can be disqualified if convicted and sentenced to not less than two years of imprisonment.

Mr. Faizal’s disqualification was revoked on March 29, months after the Kerala High Court suspended his conviction and sentencing in the case.

In August 2023, the Supreme Court set aside the Kerala High Court order on an appeal filed by the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

“In view of order dated 03.10.2023 of the Hon’ble High Court of Kerala, Shri Mohammed Faizal P.P., Member of Lok Sabha representing the Lakshadweep Parliamentary Constituency of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction, i.e. 11th January, 2023,” a Lok Sabha Secretariat bulletin stated.

