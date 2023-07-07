NCPCR told to identify infrastructure gaps in child care homes

July 07, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - New Delhi

The Centre has directed the national child rights body to review infrastructure gaps in child care homes across the country so that these issues can be addressed in the Union budget through proper allocation of funds.

The request to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has been made by Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, according to an official in the ministry.

According to Section 27 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, it is mandatory to establish at least one Child Welfare Committee in each district which would be responsible for disposing of cases pertaining to the care, protection, treatment, development and rehabilitation of children in need as well as provide for their basic needs and human rights protection.

Mission Vatsalya under the ministry, which deals with protection and welfare of children, says that infrastructure and financial support would be provided to the states and Union Territories to facilitate setting up of Child Welfare Committees in every district and to ensure their effective functioning.

Under Mission Vatsalya, Rs 9.25 lakh is given for the construction of Child Welfare Committee buildings.

The official said that the children’s homes which are being constructed are required to have two rooms of 300 square feet each for Child Welfare Committees. In cases where an existing home has the required space, it will have to be provided to the committee.

In districts though where there are no children’s homes or the existing home has no space for the committee, funding will be provided under the mission for construction or to rent a suitable space.