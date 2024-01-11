ADVERTISEMENT

NCPCR summons YouTube official over indecent content involving mothers and sons

January 11, 2024 10:00 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - New Delhi

The child rights body says it is an alarming trend on YouTube channels where the channels are portraying potentially indecent acts involving mothers and sons.

PTI

YouTube has been accused of portraying potentially indecent acts involving mothers and sons on its platforms. | Photo Credit: AP

The apex child rights body NCPCR on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 summoned an official of YouTube next week over purportedly portrayal of potentially indecent acts involving mothers and sons on its platform.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has in a notice to the head of government and public policy of YouTube asked him to physically appear on 15 January 15 along with the list of all such channels running on YouTube and the list of channels on YouTube running such content.

The child rights body said it is an alarming trend on YouTube channels where the channels are portraying potentially indecent acts involving mothers and sons.

"This raises serious concerns about the potential harm it could inflict on the child's well-being and safety. Further, these videos have viewership, including minors, which also raises significant concerns," the NCPCR said.

"If you fail to comply with this order without lawful excuse, you will be subjected to the consequences of the non-attendance," the child rights body added.

