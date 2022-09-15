NCPCR summons T.N. Chief Secy. over alleged conversion at children’s home

Commission wants Irai Anbu to explain the reasons behind delay in submission of report

Commission wants Irai Anbu to explain the reasons behind delay in submission of report

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has summoned Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on September 20, after the State government failed to respond to the child rights panel’s complaint of alleged conversions at an unregistered children’s home in Chennai.

“The Commission requires you to appear through virtual mode along with the details of action taken on 20.09.2022 to explain the reasons for delay in submission of the report and to inform the Commission about the action taken on the complaint sent by the Commission,” Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of NCPCR, wrote in his letter dated September 15.

On September 9, the Commission wrote to the State government and Tamil Nadu DGP C. Sylendra Babu about a report from the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TN SCPCR) about a child care institution CSI (Church of South India) Monahan School Girls Hostel in Royapettah, Chennai, where “girls from poor background were forced to follow Christianity”. The inspection by the SCPCR also found that the children’s home was not registered as required under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. The NCPCR had requested the State government to rescue the girls within 24 hours and to produce them before the Child Welfare Committee. It also sought an inquiry into the matter and asked the government to submit a report. The Tamil Nadu government has not yet made a public statement about the NCPCR’s letter and the allegations about the children’s home.

Tussle with DMK

The TN SCPCR Chairperson and members are embroiled in a tussle with the DMK over a government order cancelling their appointment on the SCPCR panel, which was stayed by Madras High Court in March.

This government order was subsequently quashed by the Court in July. On Thursday, the State government appealed against the July decision and obtained a stay on the single judge’s order from the division bench of the Madras High Court.