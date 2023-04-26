NCPCR seeks removal of misleading labels on Bournvita

April 26, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked Mondelez International India, which manufactures Bournvita, to review and withdraw all “misleading” advertisements, packaging and labels on its product.

In a letter to the President of Mondelez International India, the NCPCR said it has received a complaint wherein it was informed that Bournvita, which promotes itself as a health powder or health drink, contains high percentage of sugar and contents or substances which may have a harmful impact on the health of children.

Also read: Bournvita row | FSSAI needs an energy shot to regulate processed food

“The Commission in this regard observes that the product manufactured by your company is misleading the customers through its product packaging and advertisements. Further, your product’s labeling and packaging also fails to acknowledge the correct information regarding the contents used in the product — Bournvita,” the letter dated April 21 said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It further said that the product also fails to display mandatory disclosures in line with the guidelines and regulations of FSSAI and the Consumer Protection Act.

Quoting sections of a notification issued by FSSAI on Food Safety Standards (Labelling and Display), the commission said that the product in question does not “prima facie” adhere to rules regarding display of method of preparation and number of portions to be served when it is related to the health benefits claimed.

It also said that the product has no disclaimer or warning stating the harmful effect in consumption of such mixture or formula on children which is prima facie observed to be a violation of Consumer Protection Act 2019.

“Therefore, the Commission requests your offices to kindly review and withdraw all misleading advertisements, packaging and labels and further send a detailed explanation or report to apprise the Commission in the said matter within seven days from the date of issue of this letter report,” it said.

The Commission further informed the company that it has also written to Chief Executive Officer Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and Chief Commissioner, Central Consumer Protection Authority to take necessary action in this regard.

A controversy erupted earlier this month over questions raised by a social media influencer on health benefits of Bournvita. He claimed that the popular milk additive for children has high sugar content and its consumption could lead to diseases such as diabetes and cancer. He, however, deleted the video following a legal notice from the company on April 13. He has also apologised on his Instagram handle, while his Twitter handle has been suspended.

While ingredients in Bournvita can be found mentioned on the back of the product, the company, in a statement, said Bournvita is best consumed with a glass of 200 ml of hot or cold milk as highlighted on the pack. “Every serving of 20 gm of Bournvita has 7.5 gm of added sugar, which is approximately one and a half teaspoons. This is much less than the daily recommended intake limits of sugar for children,” it had said.

The World Health Organization in its nutrient profile model for the Southeast Asia region recommends prohibition of marketing in the category of milk and dairy based drinks if the total sugar content of the product exceeds 7 gm per 100 gm.

According to FSSAI’s Advertising and Claims Regulations, 2018, any product which has 5 gm of sugar per 100 gm can be categorised as ‘low sugar’.