NCPCR seeks details from District Magistrates on how many producers have taken permission before film shoots with child artistes

December 15, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - New Delhi

In a bid to tighten implementation of laws regarding working conditions of child artistes, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought details from District Magistrates across the country on how many producers have taken permission from them before film shoots that include children.

As per amendments to the Child Labour Protection and Regulation Rules, 2017, any producer of an audio-visual media production or any commercial event involving the participation of a child has to obtain permission from the District Magistrate of the district where the activity is to be performed.

This is the first time that the NCPCR has sought information from District Magistrates regarding this rule since the amendments were brought in 2017.

“In India, children in the film industry sometimes work for nearly 18 hours a day and all kinds of torture is perpetrated on them,” Vani Tripathi, Member, Central Board of Film Certification, and part of the committee that formulated the guidelines, said. “This is about creating a conducive ecosystem for children to work in all formats, whether it is OTT or any other audio-visual medium.”

In its December 13 notice to 50 District Magistrates, the NCPCR said: “This [informing District Magistrates] is a prerequisite for engaging child artistes for entertainment activities is mandatory and has to be adhered to.”

It requested that details of the number of permissions sought by the producers since 2017-2022 in compliance with the above mentioned provision was provided within a period of seven days.

Amendments were made to the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Rules, 1988 which were implemented in 2017.

According to Rule 2C of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2017, no minor should work for more than 27 consecutive days and 20% of the child’s income has to be deposited in a fixed deposit account.

It further says that no child shall be allowed to work for more than five hours in a day, and for not more than three hours without rest; appropriate facilities for education of the child have to be arranged so as to ensure that there is no discontinuity from his lessons in school. No child shall be made to participate in any audio visual and sports activity, including informal entertainment activity, against his will and consent.

The scope of the entertainment industry covers television programmes, including reality shows, TV serials, news and informative media, movies, content on OTT platforms and social media, performing arts, advertising or any other kind of involvement of children in commercial entertainment activities.