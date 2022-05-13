NCP slams BJP over inflation, says ‘achhe din’ term needs to be archived and forgotten

The BJP had raised the ‘achhe din’ slogan during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls campaigning

The BJP had raised the ‘achhe din’ slogan during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls campaigning

With the retail inflation rising to an eight-year high at 7.79% in April, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on May 13 took a dig at the BJP, saying its "achhe din" poll slogan needs to be "archived and forgotten" now.

In a veiled attack on the J.P. Nadda-led party, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto also sarcastically said it needs to be seen who will be blamed for the same and what will be the new diversion to hide this "failure".

The BJP had raised the "achhe din" (good days) slogan during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls campaigning.

"India's #RetailInflation rises to 8 year high of 7.79% in April almost twice the rate targeted by #RBI which is 4%. #AchheDin, #Vikas, these words need to archived and forgotten. Now to wait and watch who will be blamed and what will be the new diversion to hide this failure," Mr. Crasto tweeted.

India's #RetailInflation rises to 8 year high of 7.79% in April almost twice the rate targeted by #RBI which is 4%.#AchheDin, #Vikas, these words need to archived and forgotten.

Now to wait and watch who will be blamed and what will be the new diversion to hide this failure. — Clyde Crasto - क्लाईड क्रास्टो (@Clyde_Crasto) May 13, 2022

Retail inflation soared to an eight-year high of 7.79% in April on annual basis mainly due to stubbornly high food prices, remaining above the RBI's upper tolerance level for the fourth month in a row.

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.95% in March this year and 4.23% in April 2021. Inflation in the food basket rose to 8.38% in April from 7.68% in the preceding month and 1.96% in the year-ago month.