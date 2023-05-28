HamberMenu
NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) lament “no invite” to President Murmu for new Parliament building inauguration

Several Opposition parties boycotted the event while insisting that President Droupadi Murmu as Head of the state should do the honours

May 28, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks after the inauguration of the new parliament building, in New Delhi on May 28, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks after the inauguration of the new parliament building, in New Delhi on May 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on May 28 said it was saddening that the new Parliament building was not inaugurated by India's President Droupadi Murmu.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed the inauguration of the new Parliament building by ignoring President Murmu was not in accordance with tradition and protocol.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28 morning and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Several Opposition parties boycotted the event while insisting that President Droupadi Murmu as head of the state should do the honours.

NCP’s national spokesperson Clyde Crasto in a tweet said, ‘‘We are a Democracy, not a Monarchy. People of the country must yield Power...It is saddening to see that our president, the constitutional head of our country, is not inaugurating the New Parliament building.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut in his weekly column Rokhthok in the party mouthpiece “Saamana” claimed the inauguration of the new Parliament building by ignoring President Murmu was not in accordance with tradition and protocol. The manner in which attempt is being made to take control of Parliament is not good for democracy, he said.

ALSO READ
Lost opportunity: On the acrimony over the inauguration of the new Parliament building  

“The President of India wasn’t even invited for the function which is the reason why 20 Opposition parties have decided to boycott the event,’‘ he said.

The Rajya Sabha member also said there was no need for a new Parliament building as the existing one was in a good shape and was an attraction to the world.

“History will remember that ₹20,000 crores were spent unnecessarily for a new Parliament building and the President of India was not even invited,” he wrote in the Marathi daily.

