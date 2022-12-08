NCP seeks Shah’s intervention in boundary dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka

December 08, 2022 02:04 am | Updated December 07, 2022 11:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The party’s MP Supriya Sule criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his comments on the issue

The Hindu Bureau

NCP MP Supriya Sule speaking in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The tensions between the Maharashtra and the Karnataka government over issues related to State boundaries rang out in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule criticising Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene, with “BJP-led governments in both States”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the past 10 days, a new issue has cropped up in Maharashtra. The Chief Minister of our neighbouring State, Karnataka has been speaking nonsense. Yesterday, people of Maharashtra wanted to go to the Karnataka border but they were thrashed,” Ms. Sule said in the Lok Sabha.

She alleged that a “conspiracy against Maharashtra is going on for past 10 days. Karnataka Chief Minister is speaking about disintegrating Maharashtra. Both States are BJP-ruled. People of Maharashtra were beaten up yesterday. This can’t be allowed. This is one country. I urge Amit Shah to speak up.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At this Shivakumar Udasi, BJP MP from Haveri (Karnataka) objected to Ms. Sule’s remark, saying the matter was subjudice. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla interjected after this and said that the matter was a sensitive issue between two States. Thereafter, NCP members staged a walk out from the House in protest. The boundary dispute, an issue that dates back to 1957 and the reorganisation of States on linguistic lines, has led to clashes between the two States recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US