NCP scotches talk of Pawar heading UPA

No such discussion with alliance partners, says spokesperson

As reports surfaced of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar being asked to lead the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) ahead of 2024 general elections, the NCP said no such discussions have been held.

“There are unsubstantiated reports in the media regarding our national President Sharad Pawar taking over as the chairperson of the UPA. Nationalist Congress party would like to clarify that there is no discussion within UPA partners regarding any such proposal. The reports appearing in the media seems to be have been planted by vested interest to divert the attention from the ongoing farmers agitation,” said Mahesh Tapase, chief spokesperson of the party.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar too had denied such movement. “Pawar Saheb has excellent relations with leaders across parties, regardless of whether he is in power or opposition. UPA decides its strategy by sitting together and as of now we have not heard any movement regarding changes at the helm,” he said.

However, NCP MP from Raigad, Sunil Tatkare said Mr Pawar has experience and can bring everyone together. “Pawar saheb is the one who ensured formation of Maharashtra government. If all UPA parties decide, then it can happen as he has the experience and can bring everyone together,” said Mr. Tatkare.

Shiv Sena too had welcomed the move, saying Mr Pawar is a leader who can bring all parties together. “I don’t see any other leader of this stature. Opposition needs a strong leadership which can take along regional parties. I see only Sharad Pawar in that role,” Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said.