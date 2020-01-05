NCP net gainer in portfolio allocation

The portfolio distribution of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra has yet again proven that though the government is led by Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena as Chief Minister, it is the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which has got the lion’s share and will control the government.

The Congress on the other hand will be working on the Ministries more concerned with social sectors, giving the party a chance to expand its base.

Crucial departments

Pocketing the Home, Finance, Housing, Rural Development, Irrigation, State Excise and Cooperation portfolios, the NCP has ensured that a majority of the key departments remain with the party.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will handle the Finance and Planning Ministries, while the party’s Vidarbha leader Anil Deshmukh will take charge of the Home Department.

NCP leader and former Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde has got the Social Justice Ministry, while party leader Jitendra Awhad has been given Housing.

While a section of the Congress is unhappy over not getting important portfolios, the socially important departments with the party give it a chance to regain the lost ground in the State.

The central party leadership had specifically directed the State leaders to ask for School Education and Tribal Affairs departments.