NCP leader Devi Prasad Tripathi passes away

Devi Prasad Tripathi, general secretary of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), passed away here on Thursday morning. Widely renowned for his erudition and oratory, Dr. Tripathi, 70, was the party’s Rajya Sabha member from 2012 to 2016.

He had been ailing from cancer for the last three years.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Shri D. P. Tripathi Ji. He was a guide and mentor to all of us. We will miss his wise counsel and guidance which he had given us from the day NCP was established,” said Supriya Sule, NCP’s Lok Sabha MP from Baramati.

Also known as DPT by his friends and colleagues, Dr. Tripathi was born in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and grew up in Howrah and was educated at the Allahabad University and Jawaharlal Nehru University where he became the president of the JNU Students Union during the Emergency of June 1975 to January 1977.

While at the Tihar Jail, he became a friend of the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and George Fernandes. Despite problems with his eyesight, Dr. Tripathi overcame his physical limitations and was known for his academic excellence.

He began his political career as adviser to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1983 who as the general secretary of the Congress sought his assistance to resolve an agitation by the students of the JNU. Thereafter, Dr. Tripathi remained Rajiv Gandhi's assistant till the latter’s assassination in 1991.

He became a founding member of the Nationalist Congress Party alongside Sharad Pawar and P.A. Sangma because of differences with the Congress leadership in 1999. His tenure at the Rajya Sabha came after a long political career during which he also mentored the democratic leaders of Nepal. He played an important backroom role in the establishment of democracy in Nepal and remained a close friend of Prime Ministers Madhav Nepal and K.P. Sharma Oli among others.

During his tenure as the Rajya Sabha member, Dr. Tripathi also served as a member of the committees on external affairs of the Parliament and visited several countries representing the foreign affairs goals of the government of India.

He leaves behind wife and three sons.