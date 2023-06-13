NCP chief’s strategic move of appointing new working presidents signals Ajit Pawar’s future role

June 13, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - Mumbai

The recent elevation of Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel as the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) working presidents is being viewed as a sign that senior party leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar will be in-charge of the party’s affairs in the State.

While NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s decision sparked speculation that his nephew was being sidelined and may switch loyalties to the Bharatiya Janata Party, senior party leaders and political observers say Mr. Ajit Pawar is satisfied with the new arrangement, emphasising his lack of interest in “Delhi politics”.

Tacit support

The division of work between Ms. Sule and Mr. Patel at the national level, and Mr. Ajit Pawar at the State level ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha and Assembly polls further solidifies his position within the party. The move also underscores Mr. Sharad Pawar’s tacit support for his nephew to take up the leadership role in the State.

“Ajit by nature is different. He loves to work at the grassroots and is more resulted-oriented. He is someone who is not bothered about publicity and not media-friendly. He is working for the party and the State,” Mr. Sharad Pawar had said a day after withdrawing his resignation as NCP chief in May.

‘Calculated move’

Mr. Sharad Pawar has carefully considered all aspects before making the decision, according to political analyst Pratap Asbe. “In fact, it can be seen as distribution of responsibilities to prove their capabilities. We can’t underestimate Mr. Sharad Pawar. He might be testing his successor,” Mr. Asbe said.

Ms. Sule also hinted that her cousin could be the next Chief Minister if the NCP wins a large number of seats among the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies in the Assembly poll. She added that she would be reporting to Mr. Sharad Pawar and Mr. Patel at the national level, and to Mr. Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and party State chief Jayant Patil at the State level.

‘Suited to State politics’

In 1991, Mr. Ajit Pawar was elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramati and he resigned within a few months to pave the way for his uncle, who had then become the Union Defence Minister in the P.V. Narasimha Rao government. Subsequently, he was elected as an MLA from Baramati and has continued in that position to this day.

His discomfort in speaking in Hindi and English further reinforces his preference for Maharashtra-centric politics, and many a time he has stated that unlike his cousin, Ms. Sule, who is “happy” in Delhi, he is never fond of it.

“I served as an MP for six months in 1991 and witnessed the functioning at the national level. Based on that experience, I decided to work at the State level. I realised that my approach is better suited at the State level,” Mr. Ajit Pawar had said during his visit to Satara on Sunday.

