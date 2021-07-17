NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets PM Narendra Modi

NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on July 17, 2021. Photo: Twitter/@PawarSpeaks

New Delhi

17 July 2021 15:07 IST

“Met the Hon. Prime Minister of our country Shri Narendra Modi. Had a discussion on various issues of national interest,” NCP chief Sharad Pawar said in a tweet

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on July 17, and both leaders held talks on a number of issues in a nearly hour-long meeting. The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted a picture of their meeting but shared no details about their talks.

In a tweet Mr. Pawar said, “Met the Hon. Prime Minister of our country Shri Narendra Modi. Had a discussion on various issues of national interest.” The meeting comes two days before Parliament’s Monsoon session starts on July 19.

A veteran leader widely recognised for his political acumen, Mr. Pawar is the main architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra and is seen as a lynchpin for any future Opposition alliance against the BJP.

Advertising

Advertising

Squabble among alliance partners over one issue or another has often come to the fore, with State Congress president Nana Patole’s frequent digs at other two partners — the Shiv Sena and the NCP — making news of late.

The 80-year-old veteran leader is also known for his warm relations with politicians across party affiliations.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal had met Mr. Pawar on July 16.

While the Defence Minister had briefed Mr. Pawar, also a former Defence Minister, on the border row involving China, Mr. Goyal had met him as part of the government’s outreach to Opposition leaders before the session starts.