nCoV: Govt. earmarks aerobridges at dedicated gates at airports

The government on Tuesday said it would take extra measures to screen passengers for the novel coronavirus (nCoV) such as earmarking aerobridges at airports for passengers evacuated from Wuhan to prevent the virus from spreading.

“Earmarked aerobridges will be used at 7 international airports [Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai] at the dedicated gates to screen passengers for symptoms of coronavirus to ensure effective prevention,” said Preeti Sudan, Secretary (HFW), on Tuesday.

Advising the States/UTs to be more vigilant, the Secretary said screening of passengers is now on at all 21 airports.

This comes after it came to light that all the three Indians who have tested positive to the nCoV were co-travellers on the flight from Wuhan on January 24.

A release issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) says 534 suspected cases have been tested as on Tuesday.

Till date, three of the 534 tested are confirmed laboratory positive for the 2019 virus. Of the tested samples till date, 160 are from the quarantine centres set up for the individuals evacuated from Wuhan. In addition to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, 11 Virus and Research Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) are testing for the 2019 virus from respiratory samples from suspected cases as on Tuesday.

The Air India announced that it was suspending its only remaining flight to Hong Kong from February 7 to March 28. The airline had earlier suspended its flights to Shanghai. The GoAir announced on Tuesday that it would offer full waiver on cancellation and rescheduling fee for flights to and from Singapore, Bangkok and Phuket until February 29.