National

NCMC directs States to ensure proper running of COVID centres during Cyclone Tauktae

An ambulance rushes towards a hospital through a deserted flyover during a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus in Kochi, Kerala on May 15, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba met on May 16, where the top bureaucrat of the country directed agencies to ensure "uninterrupted" functioning of the COVID hospitals in the States affected by the impending Cyclone Tauktae and secure "zero loss" of lives.

Officers from various Central agencies, the Chief Secretaries of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and the administrators of the Union Territories of Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu took part in the meeting, a statement issued by the government said.

The NCMC met to review the preparedness of the Central and State agencies to deal with the cyclonic storm that is expected to reach the Gujarat coast in the morning of May 18 with wind speeds ranging from 150-160 km per hour, accompanied by heavy rainfall and storm surge, it said.

Reviewing the preparedness of the Central and State agencies, Mr. Gauba stressed that all measures be taken to evacuate people in the areas affected by the cyclone so as to ensure zero loss of life and damage.

"All steps are to be taken to avoid disruption of functioning of hospitals and COVID-19 centres and maintenance of regular supply of oxygen to patients," the statement quoted him as saying.

Necessary arrangements have been made in this context, it added.

India is witnessing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic currently.

The Cabinet Secretary directed the agencies concerned to work in close co-ordination and extend all requisite assistance to the affected states.

"Preparatory arrangements to restore power, telecom and other important services should be ensured," he said.

The statement said the Chief Secretaries of the States apprised the NCMC of the measures put in place to deal with the cyclonic storm.

"Adequate stock of foodgrains, drinking water and other essential supplies have been arranged and preparations made to maintain essential services such as power, telecommunications etc.," they said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) informed the meeting that a total of 101 teams have been earmarked to tackle the cyclone.

While 79 teams have been deployed, 22 have been kept ready, it said.

"Rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy and Coast Guard, along with ships and aircraft, have also been deployed," the statement said.

The secretaries of various central ministries such as home, power, shipping, telecom, civil aviation, fisheries, the Railway Board chairman, the NDMA member secretary, the chief of the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and the directors general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the NDRF also attended the meeting, it added.

Comments
Related Articles

High wave and heavy wind alerts; flooding of low lying across warning across West Coast

A de facto attack on media by Israeli government, says Editors Guild

Jal Jeevan Mission | Central share of ₹451.14 crore sanctioned to Kerala

Postpaid 4G connections to Asha and ANMs for effective coordination with headquarters

Coronavirus | Haryana extends lockdown till May 24

Greenko Group donates 200 oxygen concentrators to Telangana

COVID-19 | Coimbatore Medical College Hospital opens waiting area with oxygen supply

SHGs in Tamil Nadu will be revived, says Rural Development Minister

Work begins to establish 500 beds at Government Erode Medical College Hospital

Activist writes to Chief Secretary seeking DVAC probe in Madurai Aavin; suspects fraud of ₹ 13.71 crore

Anbumani urges Tamil Nadu government to take over vaccine facility in Chengalpattu

Pricing mechanism for medical items leads to confusion, shortage in Kerala

Coronavirus | Active caseload decreases; positivity rate drops to 16.98%, says government

Rahul dares Delhi police ‘Arrest me too’, posts “offending” poster on his Twitter account

Kerala issues guidelines for vaccination of people in 18-44 years age group

COVID-19 | Virudhunagar Collector seeks help from elected representatives of rural local bodies

Three arrested in Chennai for trying to sell Remdesivir at higher price

Tauktae intensifies into ‘very severe cyclonic storm’, yellow alert issued for Gujarat coast: IMD

Entire globe is a unit: Centre told SC on vaccine exports

Kerala woman killed in attack will be recognised as a ‘terror victim’, says Israeli Consul General to South India

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2021 5:46:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ncmc-directs-states-to-ensure-proper-running-of-covid-centres-during-cyclone-tauktae/article34572173.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY