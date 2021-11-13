NCM taken up with Shah issue of long-term visas to Afghans who arrived recently: Lalpura

Iqbal Singh Lalpura said an NCM delegation in September visited people from Afghanistan, including Sikhs, Hindus and some Muslims also.

The National Commission for Minorities has taken up with Union Home Minister Amit Shah the issue of long-term visas to Afghans, including Sikhs and Hindus, who arrived in India recently, and has been assured all help, its chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura said on Friday.

Interacting with reporters here, Mr. Lalpura said an NCM delegation in September visited people from Afghanistan, including Sikhs, Hindus and some Muslims also.

"They were requested to send their petitions. I have spoken to the home minister who has assured that everyone will be given... whatever status, whether he or she wants to be here on a six-month visa, annual visa or permanent visa," he said.

Mr. Lalpura said he met Mr. Shah in October and raised the issue of Afghans who have recently arrived in India in the wake of the tensions in Afghanistan.

Several people, including Afghan minorities like Sikhs and Hindus, arrived in India amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Also, work is being done on the issue of citizenship to those who have been here for a long time, he said, adding, "We have received about 200 petitions but expect around 500 petitions. These are mostly people who are settled for many years." During his interaction with journalists, Mr. Lalpura said the Commission has issued about 70 notices in the last two months on various incidents.