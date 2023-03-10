NCM chairman announces formation of Global Punjabi Association to unite community

March 10, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A former IPS officer who is presently the Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, Iqbal Singh Lalpura on March 10 announced the formation of the Global Punjabi Association (GPA). The association aims to unite the Punjabi community spread across the globe, and promote their language and culture.

According to the members, the GPA— a registered body under the Societies Act— will have its headquarter at Amritsar.

During its launch at his residence in Delhi, Mr. Lalpura said that Punjab had seen bad days which needed no explanation.

Held a press conference with President of Global Punjabi Association, Sh. Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, discussed about the development of #Punjab, Punjabiyat and works done by GPA for the welfare of Punjab in the field of health, education and employment.#Sikh#minorities#Welfarepic.twitter.com/zygCEyQVJ6 — Iqbal Singh Lalpura (@ILalpura) March 10, 2023

“We strongly feel that there are many issues pertaining to Punjabis, which include drug menace and unemployment. Both needs attention and positive approach,” said Mr. Lalpura.

No timely guidance

He added that despite being brilliant, there were many Punjabi youngsters who had not been able to clear competitive exams and were lagging behind due to lack of required proper and timely guidance.

“Our organisation (GPA) would take steps to provide requisite help and guidance to brilliant and deserving Punjabis for placement in competitive exams, services, entrepreneurship and other ventures,” said Mr. Lalpura who added that the other main objective of the formation of the GPA was to take up issues pertaining to Punjab/Punjabis with concerned authorities/organisations/ governments in a peaceful, democratic and legitimate manner for their quick redressal.

Dr. Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, president of GPA, global ambassador of awareness against cancer (chairman, World Cancer Care, U.K.), said, “GPA would also take steps to devise a mechanism through traditional and collective wisdom for shaping the behaviour of the Punjabi youth in the best way so that they could contribute to developing Punjab, Punjabiyat, sports and education.”

The office-bearers of the GPA said that Gautam Gambhir, former Indian cricketer had also supported the vision of the Global Punjabi Association.