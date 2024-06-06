GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NCLT gives nod for Vistara-Air India merger

Timeline of 9 months okayed for concluding integration

Updated - June 06, 2024 09:58 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 09:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday granted its approval for the merger of Vistara with Air India allowing a period of nine months for the dissolution of the former. Tata Sons Private Limited will hold 73.38% stake in the merged entity, and Singapore Airlines 25.1%. The remaining 1.52% will be held by SBICAP Trustee Limited on behalf of Air India Employee Settlement Trust. The anti-competition trusts of India and Singapore have already granted their nod for the integration. Next, the DGCA will have to approve the transfer of Vistara’s crew, operations and aircraft to Air India.

Various government authorities will also have to grant FDI approval for Singapore Airline’s share and security clearances. Vistara’s CEO Vinod Kannan has said that the airline aims to complete the merger by December 2024. The Tata Sons also fully own Air India Express which was merged with erstwhile AirAsia India, rechristened as Air India Connect after Malaysian airline group AirAsia sold its entire stake of 16.33% in 2022. While Air India is a full-service carrier under the Tata Group, Air India Express is its low-cost arm that will compete with IndiGo. The Tata Sons bought Air India and Air India Express from the government and took its ownership in January 2022. 

