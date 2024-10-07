GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCERT ties up with Amazon to improve textbook availability across country

The Education Ministry said the collaboration will enable NCERT to leverage customer feedback to improve the quality of its textbooks and other educational material.

Published - October 07, 2024 09:44 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that these books will be made available across nearly 20,000 pin codes nationwide

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that these books will be made available across nearly 20,000 pin codes nationwide | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has tied up with Amazon Seller Services Pvt. Ltd., in a first of a collaboration, to ensure access to original NCERT textbooks at the printed price. 

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that these books will be made available across nearly 20,000 pin codes nationwide. “NCERT will triple-fold publication of books and publish 15 crore books during the academic year 2025-26,” he added.

Mr. Pradhan urged for development of e-books that are interactive and AI-driven, featuring innovations such as talking books, to make learning joyful for 300 million students. 

School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar emphasised the need to strengthen the supply chain for textbooks, which account for nearly 96% of the total volume of book sales in the country, and make them be available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon to enhance accessibility for students.

Through Amazon’s vast delivery network, students and schools, even in remote areas, will be able to purchase textbooks at the prescribed prices, the Ministry said in an official statement. “This would address the challenges of supply gaps, delayed availability, and regional shortages of textbooks, ensuring equitable access to education,” the statement added. 

Only original NCERT textbooks will be retailed on this platform, thereby helping curb the sale of pirated NCERT textbooks. Amazon will help NCERT monitor and take down unauthorized sellers who distribute counterfeit or overpriced books.

The Ministry said that this tie-up shall also enable NCERT to leverage customer reviews and feedback to improve the quality of its textbooks and other educational material. “Moreover, anonymised sales and usage data will be shared with NCERT to facilitate informed decision-making regarding future print orders, distribution strategies, and selection of new distributors in states/districts where the demand for NCERT textbooks is more,” the statement said. 

Published - October 07, 2024 09:44 pm IST

Related Topics

Delhi / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.