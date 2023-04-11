NCERT syllabus revisions, deletions leave students preparing for competitive exams in the lurch

April 11, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) study material is usually considered among the best resource for cracking competitive entrance exams — like NEET, Engineering and Law — or even regular college admissions (CUET) after school.

However, following the rationalisation of the syllabus this academic year, students and parents have had no clarity on how much the NCERT syllabus for Class 11 and 12 will be used for testing in competitive exams. While schools have made it clear that they would only cover the syllabus prescribed by the Board, parents are now having to pay several lakhs to the ever-growing sector of dummy/integrated schools, coaching classes and private tuitions to bridge the gap.

Under tremendous financial and mental strain, parents are demanding immediate clarity.

The modification and rationalisation of the syllabus were done as part of the measures under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to bring in competency-based learning instead of rote memorisation.

“While the idea is a welcome move, the lack of clarity is costing parents several lakhs (close to ₹20 lakh in two years in the form of school and coaching fees for a single science stream student preparing for competitive exam in the Capital),’’ said Mamta Singh, who shifted from Patna to Delhi to enrol her son in a well-known coaching institute that prepares students for engineering entrance exams.

Her son is also attending a dummy school that has a tie-up with the coaching institute, which will enable him to take his practical exams and sit for Class 12 Boards.

Deletions aplenty

For this academic session, the rationalised syllabus from the Mathematics textbook for Class 11 has seen several deletions across 13 chapters, including Sets, Trigonometric Functions, Complex Numbers, Sequences and Series, Statistics and Probabilities. One entire chapter of Mathematical Reasoning has been dropped.

Similarly, Class 12 Mathematics textbooks have had chapters like Matrices, Application of Derivatives, Integrals, Vector and Algebra edited out.

In Class 11 Biology textbooks, for instance, edits have been made in 11 chapters across Botany and Zoology topics — Plant Kingdom, Morphology of Flowering Plants and Structural Organisation in Animals. One entire chapter on Digestion and Absorption has been culled. Similarly in the Class 12 Biology textbook, the chapter on Reproduction has been dropped.

The Syllabus has been rationalised for Chemistry and Physics too. In Chemistry, a chapter on States of Matter - Gases and Liquids has been dropped. Parts of chapters like Units and Measurements, Laws of Motion, Gravitation, Thermodynamics, Oscillation, Magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction, Atoms, Nuclei and Semiconductor Electronics amongst others have been edited out from Class 11 and 12 Physics textbooks.

Dependence on coaching centres

There is currently no clarity if these deletions are applicable to entrance exams as well. Ms. Singh adds that regular schools have made it clear that they will be teaching only the syllabus outlined by the Board. “This leaves the students totally dependent on coaching. There is simply no escaping it,’’ she points out.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is a national board of education in India — controlled by the Central government — that has more than 27,000 public and private schools in India and 240 schools in 28 countries affiliated with it. All schools affiliated with the CBSE follow the NCERT curriculum, especially from Class 9 to 12. CBSE affiliates all Kendriya Vidyalayas, all Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, private schools, and most of the schools approved by the Central government. There are 1,138 Kendriya Vidyalayas, 3,011 government schools, 16,741 independent schools, 595 Jawahar Novodaya Vidyalayas and 14 Central Tibetan Schools under its ambit.

However, CBSE does not list or recognize any dummy schools. “But what choice do parents have?’’ asks another parent who has hired private tutors for her child.

“At the end of the day, the student has to be ready to face the competition. Since no clarity or deletion has been announced for competitive exams and because the syllabus is so intrinsically interrelated, the student has little room to manoeuvre. He has to study the syllabus in its entirety,’’ she says. This parent pays a whooping ₹1,500/per subject for an 80-minute class. “They have included CUET preparation as a discount,’’ she adds.

A senior faculty at one of the well-known coaching institutes in Kota says that students often enrol from Class 9 itself. “Competition today is cutthroat so coaching becomes a necessary aspect to stay consistent and to finish the syllabus,’’ he explains. Coaching institutes offer flexible attendance schedules, timings and also scholarships to make the offer attractive to students, he adds.

Dummy schools are those that have tie-ups with coaching institutes and students do not have to worry about attendance and focus entirely on JEE/NEET preparation handled by the latter. Integrated schools, on the other hand, have tie-ups with coaching institutes where science and maths classes are taken by coaching teachers, whereas in some cases, the coaching classes are provided by the school itself.