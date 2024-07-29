GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NCERT guidelines provide 10 ‘bagless days’ for students of Classes 6 to 8

Teachers would have to plan activities for students to learn from local vocational experts, including carpenters, gardeners, potters, and artists

Published - July 29, 2024 10:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Maitri Porecha
The guidelines said bagless days are important to provide exposure to the world outside the classroom. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

To provide respite to school students between Classes 6 and 8, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has proposed 10 ‘bagless days’ to be implemented by schools across States.

In its guidelines, the NCERT has said that teachers would have to plan activities for students to learn from local vocational experts, including carpenters, gardeners, potters, and artists.

“On an average, teachers and children spend around 6 hours a day, and over 1,000 hours a year, in school. Minimum 10 days or 60 hours of the school time should be allocated to the activities for this programme,” the guidelines, which are in line with the requirements of the National Education Policy 2020, stated. “The child’s need to be prepared for the ‘World of Work’, and a work-centred pedagogy can be pursued with increasing complexity while always being enriched with the required flexibility and contextuality,” the guidelines added.

The guidelines said bagless days are important to provide exposure to the world outside the classroom with transactions that affect and contribute to day-to-day life; to build observation-based learning capacity and scope for practice; and to develop an understanding of the connectedness of community and interdependence. ‘Bagless days’ will also help develop interdependence in classrooms, with theoretical as well as practical application; and promote the dignity of labour through hands-on activity and existing local vocations, the guidelines said.

Bhopal-based PSS Central Institute of Vocational Education ran a pilot in schools across several States to refine the guidelines for the bagless days. Officials said the pilot project also revealed the positive impact of bagless days on the students’ interest in learning vocational skills.

In the guidelines, the bagless days’ curriculum has been divided into three themes. Firstly, exposure to aspects of ‘Science, Environment and Tech’, including studying birds and plants, soil and water testing, visits to solar energy and biogas plants, lectures on Artificial Intelligence, data science and robotics, cyber security, drone training, and waste segregation. Secondly, exposure to ‘Public Office, Local Industry and Business’, including visits to the panchayat office, hospitals, post offices, banks, dairy farms, construction site, etc. Thirdly, ‘Art, Culture and History’, including puppetry, doodling, dance, drama, visiting a book fair, visiting a national monument such as the Statue of Unity or a historical monument such as the Sanchi Stupa.

