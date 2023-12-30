ADVERTISEMENT

NCC’s Republic Day camp 2024 begins with 2,274 cadets, including 907 girls

December 30, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

As part of a youth exchange programme, the camp will also see the participation of cadets and officers from 25 friendly countries

Dinakar Peri
The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2024 commenced with Sarva Dharma Puja at the Cariappa Parade Ground, in New Delhi on December 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI/PIB

A total of 2,274 cadets from all 28 States and eight Union Territories are participating in the annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day camp, which commenced at the Cariappa parade ground in the Delhi Cantonment on Saturday, with a Sarva Dharma puja. Cadets and officers from 25 friendly nations are also participating in the month-long camp as part of a youth exchange programme, the Defence Ministry sad.

“With 907 girls, this year’s camp will see the largest participation of girl cadets. This diverse participation includes 122 cadets from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, apart from 171 from the North-Eastern Region, effectively portraying a microcosm of ‘Mini India’,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The 25 friendly countries sending participants are: Argentina, Botswana, Bhutan, Brazil, Czech Republic, Fiji, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Tajikistan, the United Kingdom, Venezuela, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Nigeria, Mauritius, and Mozambique.

The Republic Day camp’s fundamental aim is to instill a sense of patriotism, discipline, and leadership qualities among the cadets, the Ministry said. “This annual event serves as a platform to offer cadets valuable opportunities for training, engaging in cultural activities, and participating in social service initiatives, thereby nurturing unity and pride,” it added.

