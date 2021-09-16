NCC to be made more relevant in changed times
Panel formed to propose measures for gainful engagement of its alumni
The Defence Ministry has constituted an expert committee, under the chairmanship of former MP Baijayant Panda, for a comprehensive review of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to make it more relevant in changed times, a Ministry statement said.
“The Terms of Reference of the Committee, inter-alia, broadly provide for suggesting measures which can empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation building and national developmental efforts in various sectors; propose measures for gainful engagement of its alumni for betterment of the organisation as a whole and to study/recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in the NCC curriculum,” the statement said.
The 15-member committee includes cricketer MS Dhoni and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.