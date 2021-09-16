NCC to be made more relevant in changed times

NEW DELHI

16 September 2021 17:59 IST

Panel formed to propose measures for gainful engagement of its alumni

The Defence Ministry has constituted an expert committee, under the chairmanship of former MP Baijayant Panda, for a comprehensive review of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to make it more relevant in changed times, a Ministry statement said.

“The Terms of Reference of the Committee, inter-alia, broadly provide for suggesting measures which can empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation building and national developmental efforts in various sectors; propose measures for gainful engagement of its alumni for betterment of the organisation as a whole and to study/recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in the NCC curriculum,” the statement said.

The 15-member committee includes cricketer MS Dhoni and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.

