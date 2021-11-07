NCB’s Sameer Wankhede was part of plot to ‘kidnap’ Aryan Khan, claims Nawab Malik

Mumbai

Nawab Malik has repeatedly termed the cruise drugs bust case as “fake” and levelled a series allegations against NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on November 7 alleged that NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was part of a plot to “kidnap” Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Mr. Malik claimed BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya was the “mastermind” of the plot.

He further claimed that Mr. Wankhede had met Mr. Bharatiya at a graveyard in suburban Oshiwara.

Aryan Khan was last month arrested following a raid led by Mr. Wankhede on a cruise ship from which drugs were allegedly seized.

Mr. Malik has repeatedly termed the cruise drugs bust case as “fake” and levelled a series of allegations against Mr. Wankhede.