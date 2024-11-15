 />
NCB seizes 82.52 kg of cocaine, arrests two operators

The parcel seized from a courier shop was being shipped to Australia; the syndicate is being run by people based abroad, says NCB

Published - November 15, 2024 09:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The seizure was made by the NCB on November 14. Photo: X/@narcoticsbureau

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 82.52 kg of high-grade cocaine from Delhi’s Janakpuri and Nangloi. Two persons have been arrested in the case.

The seizure was made on November 14. The agency had initially intercepted a parcel containing some quantity from a courier shop in Delhi. It was being sent to Australia.

The NCB investigated the supply chain and zeroed in on two locations in Janakpuri and Nangloi. “Investigation conducted so far revealed that this syndicate is being operated by a group of people based abroad and some quantity of the seized contraband were to be sent to Australia through courier/small cargo services. The persons involved in this case are mainly ‘hawala operators’ and remain anonymous to each other, using pseudonyms for day-to-day conversations on drug dealing,” the agency said.

“In this case, two main operatives of the syndicate in India — who are residents of Delhi and Sonepat (Haryana) — have been arrested so far,” it said.

In another case, the NCB intercepted a consignment of Codeine Based Cough Syrups (CBCS) destined for Bangladesh and arrested an international drug trafficker named Gautam Mondal in Kolkata. He was wanted in the case of a seizure of 14,998 bottles of CBCS (brand name Phensedyl).

The accused had been involved in gold smuggling in the past and investigated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in three cases. He allegedly started smuggling CBCS from West Bengal to Bangladesh. Said to be a habitual offender, he was booked in three cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act by the West Bengal Special Task Force.

The CBCS seized in the NCB case were sourced from Uttar Pradesh and illegally diverted from the legal channel.

narcotics & drug trafficking / Delhi

