NCB official used fake caste certificate: Minister

Navab Malik releases Wankhede’s birth certificate, wedding photograph

In a series of new allegations against the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Monday accused him of using a fake scheduled caste certificate to become an IRS officer. The Minister released a set of documents, including the officer’s birth certificate, claiming the latter is Muslim by birth.

In the latest allegations against the controversial officer, Mr. Malik said: “Sameer Dawood Wankhede is a Muslim by birth. He forged a caste certificate claiming to Scheduled Caste. I have given his birth certificate which mentions his father’s name was Dawood Wankhede, who had converted to Islam. He used fake caste certificate and denied a true Dalit the opportunity to become the officer.”

A photo of Mr. Wankhede’s first marriage with one Dr. Shabana Qureshi in 2006 was also released on Twitter.

Replying to the allegations, Mr. Wankhede issued a statement saying he belongs to a composite, multi-religious and secular family in true Indian tradition and was proud of his heritage adding that publishing his personal documents on Twitter is defamatory in nature and unnecessary invasion of his family privacy.

“In this context, I would like to express that my father Sh Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede retired as Senior Police Inspector of State Excise Department, Pune on 30.06.2007. My father is a Hindu and my mother Late Mrs Zaheeda was a Muslim,” he said.

He added that he was married to Dr. Qureshi in 2006 in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. “Both of us divorced mutually through the civil court under the Special Marriage Act in 2016. Later in 2017, I married Shrimati Kranti Dinanath Redkar,” he said.

“The series of acts of Hon’ble Minister over the past few days have put me and my family under tremendous mental and emotional pressure. I am pained by the nature of personal, defamatory and slanderous attacks by Hon’ble Minister without any justification,” the NCB officer said.

Vigilance probe

Meanwhile, the NCB has initiated a vigilance inquiry against Mr Wankhede in the wake of an affidavit filed by Prabhakar Sail, one of the independent witnesses in the cruise drug bust case in which Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan is under arrest. Mr. Sail worked as a bodyguard for another witness K.P. Gosavi, who is absconding. Mr Sail has claimed that he was made to sign on 8-10 blank papers and ₹25 crore was demanded by NCB officials and others to let off Aryan Khan from the case.

Amid developments, Mr. Wankhede is likely to visit Delhi on Monday evening.