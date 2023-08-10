ADVERTISEMENT

NC retains party symbol to contest Ladakh council polls: Omar Abdullah

August 10, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - SRINAGAR

A major victory for the NC in the J&K High Court today.

The Hindu Bureau

National Conference (NC) leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah. File | Photo Credit: AP

The National Conference (NC) on Thursday, retained the party symbol to contest the upcoming hill council polls in Ladakh’s Kargil district.  

“In a major victory for the NC in the J&K High Court today, the court ordered the UT of Ladakh to allot Hal (Plough) symbol for candidates of the party to contest the Hill council elections for which the notification, has been issued a few days ago,” former Chief Minister and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said.

Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory (UT) from J&K in 2019. The regional parties were supposed to formally register the party symbol in the UT of Ladakh. 

