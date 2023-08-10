NC retains party symbol to contest Ladakh council polls: Omar Abdullah

August 10, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The National Conference (NC) on Thursday, retained the party symbol to contest the upcoming hill council polls in Ladakh’s Kargil district.

“In a major victory for the NC in the J&K High Court today, the court ordered the UT of Ladakh to allot Hal (Plough) symbol for candidates of the party to contest the Hill council elections for which the notification, has been issued a few days ago,” former Chief Minister and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said.

Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory (UT) from J&K in 2019. The regional parties were supposed to formally register the party symbol in the UT of Ladakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT