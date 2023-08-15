NC, CPI(M) flay move to drop title ‘Sher’ from Srinagar convention centre 

August 15, 2023 03:19 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - SRINAGAR

The National Conference (NC) and CPI(M) on Monday criticised the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s decision to drop the title Sher (lion) from the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), now referred to as KICC, in Srinagar.

Referring to the Lieutenant-Governor’s administration, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said this airdropped government’s unwavering determination to obliterate the history of J&K continues to amaze. “Someone needs to convey to them that the name Sher-e-Kashmir will forever remain deeply ingrained in our hearts, regardless of their actions,” Mr. Dar said.

Another NC leader, Dr. Bashir Ahmad Veeri, also expressed his dismay over the move and referred to the recent remarks made by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud in praise of Sheikh, who founded the NC in 1931.

“The Chief Justice of India acknowledged the stature of Sher-i-Kashmir and said ‘He had a vision 70 years ago in 1951 which the world is talking about today.’ However, hatred of the RSS/BJP administration in Kashmir is such that they dropped his name from SKICC, the convention centre built by him,” Dr. Veeri said.

CPI(M) Central Committee member and former MLA MY Tarigami also criticised the move. “Removing the title ‘Sher’ from the name of Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) reflects that the government is more serious about obliterating the history of J&K than addressing the pressing issues like unemployment, health care, price rise and other such problems. The government is making unceasing attempts to do away with certain aspects of history by rechristening important roads and buildings,” he said.

The Hindu had carried an exclusive report on Sunday about the move by the Raj Bhavan to drop the title ‘Sher’ from all its official communications.

The international convention centre built in 1977 by renowned architect Joseph Stein during the Sheikh’s government. Since the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional position in 2019, Sheikh’s name was first removed from police awards. Official holiday on Sheikh’s birth anniversary was also removed from the holiday calendar.

