NBDSA imposes ₹50,000-fine on News18 India over hijab controversy debate

The News Broadcasting & Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) has imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on News18 India for not adhering to the guidelines and also failing to abide by a court verdict while airing on April 6 a debate linked to the hijab controversy.

“NBDSA finds that in spite thereof such violations are repeated in future, it may have to direct the broadcaster to ensure the presence of the anchor Mr. Aman Chopra before NBDSA,” said the order, which instructed that the video of the debate be removed from all the platforms. The broadcaster has denied all the allegations.

The Authority observed that the anchor had not only violated the Code of Ethics & Broadcasting Standards and the Specific Guidelines Covering Reportage but also failed to abide by the decision of the Bombay High Court in Nilesh Navalakha & Anr. vs. Union of India & Ors. He failed to stop other panellists from crossing the boundary, but gave them a platform to express extreme views which could adversely affect the communal harmony in the country, it said.

The debate had been organised over a statement of the then al-Qaeda chief, Ayman al-Zawahiri, praising a Karnataka college girl student for confronting a group of students opposing hijab earlier this year.

As alleged by the complainant, the anchor referred to the Muslim students as “Hijabi Gang” and “Hijabwali Gazwa Gang”. “He claimed that Zawahiri and terrorist organisations were behind the entire hijab row and that in India...that Zawahiri was the face and the students were his mask,” he alleged, adding that the anchor harangued panellist Maulana Ali.

“He also repeated multiple times during the broadcast that Zawahiri and Indian Muslims follow the same book and same ideology,” alleged the complainant. Panellist Subuhi Khan said: “Muslim intellectuals give a silent support to crime and terrorism. They don't fiercely oppose terrorism”, as mentioned in the order.

According to the complainant, the anchor called another Muslim panellist, Prof. Shaikh, “Zawahiri gang member” and “Zawahiri's ambassador”. He allegedly raised rhetorical questions like “...are Muslim people in danger in India or is India in danger from Muslims?!” Panellist Nazia Khan said: “Muslim men have one thing fixed in their head that we want to do polygamy with Muslim women, we want to do halala, we want to birth 10 children, we have to make her a nanny, keep her in a hijab, lock her up in a sack, she can't fly in the sky, can't dream to become an engineer or doctor, swimmer, model, etc”.

Having considered the arguments of both sides, the Authority said it did not have any issue with the subject of the debate. However, it found that the problem lay with the narrative and the tilt that was given to the programme. “NBDSA did not find merit in the broadcaster’s submission that the terms 'Hijabi Gang', 'Hijabwali Gazwa Gang' and 'the Zawahiri gang' were used only in respect of the invisible powers which were allegedly behind the controversy and not in respect of the students who were protesting in support of hijab,” said the order.

The Authority “strongly deprecated the tendency of the broadcaster” to associate the panellists in favour of students wearing hijab with Zawahiri and labelling them as “Zawahiri gang member”, “Zawahiri's ambassador” and stating that “Zawahiri is your God, you are his fan”. “NBDSA also did not find any justification in linking those panellists/persons who were supporting hijab with al-Qaeda by airing tickers stating '#AlQaedaGangExposed', 'Hijab ka fata poster, nikla Al Qaeda', 'Al Zawahiri found behind the hijab' and 'Al Qaeda has planned the hijab controversy',” it said.